Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 123,041 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.62% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $127,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

FBIN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.77. 951,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,181. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $81.48.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

