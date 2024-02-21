Federated Hermes Inc. Has $115.15 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637,369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.29% of Crown Castle worth $115,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 836,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 11.2% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 852,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,449,000 after purchasing an additional 85,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 82.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $107.69. 3,170,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,672. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $137.45.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

