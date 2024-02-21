Federated Hermes Inc. Has $142.81 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 874,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $142,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $221.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.