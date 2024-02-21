Federated Hermes Inc. Has $144.29 Million Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.15% of New Fortress Energy worth $144,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.40. 933,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

