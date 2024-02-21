Federated Hermes Inc. Has $218.59 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 127,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $218,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 139.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.39. 2,886,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,522. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,165. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

