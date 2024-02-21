Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 12,663 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of AbbVie worth $276,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,589. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $178.92. The stock has a market cap of $315.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

