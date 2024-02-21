Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,926,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 985,247 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for about 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $300,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,694,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,065,104. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

