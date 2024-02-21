Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 177,020 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,020 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $118,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,357 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,867,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.41.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. 470,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.