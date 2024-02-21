Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,132 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of argenx worth $163,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of argenx by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 0.69. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

