Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,854 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.45% of Quanta Services worth $121,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $92,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.