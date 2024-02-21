Fei USD 1-Day Volume Reaches $73,650.86 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001898 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $73,650.86 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,895.74 or 0.99788569 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009184 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00163317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 14,036,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,778,105 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 14,036,772.14536487 with 13,778,104.76260259 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96085728 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $73,489.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.