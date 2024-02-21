Fetch.ai Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002166 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $929.36 million and $380.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 63.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00072696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00025326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000831 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,094,157 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

