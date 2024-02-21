Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.18

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
Fiducian Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Fiducian Group Company Profile
