First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First BanCorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 41.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,033 shares of company stock worth $3,206,679. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after buying an additional 54,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,899,000 after buying an additional 383,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 261,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

