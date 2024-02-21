First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.83

Shares of First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $13.90. First Resource Bancorp shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $42.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

