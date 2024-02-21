Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37 to $0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.0 million to $240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.61 million. Five9 also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.14 to $2.18 EPS.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.60.

Five9 stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. 2,732,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,048. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

