Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.9 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.180 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

FIVN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. 2,717,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. Five9 has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 510,688 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Five9 by 13.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 306,251 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

