Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$17.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.