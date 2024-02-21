Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.60

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 58068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $939.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Free Report) by 480.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.73% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

