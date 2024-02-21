G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

G6 Materials Stock Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative return on equity of 186.74% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The company had revenue of C$0.41 million for the quarter.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

