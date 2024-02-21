Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $173,621,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,167 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $132.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

