Gallacher Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.06. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $310.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

