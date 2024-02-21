Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $56,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HRB

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.