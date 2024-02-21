Gallacher Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 113.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after buying an additional 1,076,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.44. 8,274,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

