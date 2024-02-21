Gallacher Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $39.28. 3,192,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.994 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.