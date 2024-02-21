Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

OFG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 260,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.11. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

