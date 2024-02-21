Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Upbound Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 543,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,057.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upbound Group Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.