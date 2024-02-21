Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,369 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 168.4% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 28,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,147. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 122.16%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

