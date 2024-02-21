Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 29,164 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,164 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Adeia during the third quarter valued at about $7,168,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Adeia by 36.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 453,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Adeia by 43.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 102,158 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the third quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Adeia during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ADEA remained flat at $11.86 during trading on Wednesday. 1,124,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.48. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

