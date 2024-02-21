Gateway Protocol (GWP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $0.02 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.07000266 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

