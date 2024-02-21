Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.66. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 95,397 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

