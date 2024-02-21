Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,452,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,097,000 after acquiring an additional 440,718 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,695. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

