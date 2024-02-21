Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.70

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 72701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,853,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,417,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 364,594 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 189,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,025 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.