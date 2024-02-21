GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMS

GMS Stock Down 0.7 %

GMS stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.36. 299,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.72. GMS has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $89.96.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. GMS’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.