Grin (GRIN) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Grin has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,522.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.29 or 0.00509074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00133175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.55 or 0.00239794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00145971 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.