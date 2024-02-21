GSK plc (LON:GSK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 16 Per Share

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,659.80 ($20.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,476.66. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685 ($21.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,398.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.78) to GBX 1,820 ($22.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.55) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,668.89 ($21.01).

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.26) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,727.02). In other news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($19.93) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($385,883.66). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.26) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,727.02). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,846 shares of company stock worth $31,353,276. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

