GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GUD’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

GUD Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get GUD alerts:

About GUD

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.