H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $2,150,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than H&E Equipment Services
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.