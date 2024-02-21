H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.80. 228,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,313. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $57.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $2,150,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.