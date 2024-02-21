HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.7 million. HealthEquity also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.07. 426,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,398. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,071,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after buying an additional 331,735 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 223,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

