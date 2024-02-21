HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $813.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 9.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

