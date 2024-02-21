Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.05 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00007871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $147.86 million and $28,085.63 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07673726 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $41,391.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

