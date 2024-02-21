Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Hilton Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Hilton Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $197.07 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $198.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average of $166.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.