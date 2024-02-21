Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,762,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.53. 714,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,390. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

