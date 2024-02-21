Humankind Investments LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises approximately 1.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

CTVA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. 1,860,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.