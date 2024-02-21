Humankind Investments LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. 37,570,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,383,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

