Humankind Investments LLC Has $476,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,960,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,090. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.