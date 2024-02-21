Humankind Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in General Mills by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

