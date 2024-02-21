Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Target by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 65,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Target by 100.1% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 17,572 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Target by 73.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target Announces Dividend

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

