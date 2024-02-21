Humankind Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,899. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,131,812. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

