Humankind Investments LLC Sells 202 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 984.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 354,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 321,477 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 62,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,298,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,224,000 after buying an additional 144,970 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $160.20. 5,296,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $160.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

